Hajj 2020: Pilgrims accommodations to be situated 2km from holy mosque

By Maryam Garba Hassan

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON has said that in its plans to ensure a hitch free 2020 Hajj, it has directed that pilgrims accommodations must not be situated more than two kilometres away from the holy mosque in Saudi Arabia.The commission made this known yesterday in Abuja by its Head of Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara.

She said the leadership of the commission has directed all Muslim pilgrims’ welfare baords to ensure that they do not book accommodations that are more than two kilometres away from the holy mosque in Makkah.

The Commission further said in a situation where pilgrims accommodations are situated more two kilometres from the holy mosque, the provision of shuttle buses must be made to transport pilgrims to the holy mosque.

It said this was part of the plan to reduce stress pilgrims go through to get to the holy mosque.

Usara further explained that the commission had also directed all pilgrims’ welfare boards to commence the process of collecting hajj fare for this year’s hajj exercise from intending pilgrims to enable early preparations.