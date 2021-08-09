Gwagwalada: Danmasani expresses joy over appointment of village head

By Usman Shuaibu

A famous member of the All Progressives Congress(APC)in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Muhammadu Aliyu Danmasani, has expressed happiness over the appointment of Mr. Abubakar Gani as the Village Head of Anguwan Geshi.

Danmasani, who made this known in an interview with Peoples Daily Correspondent on Saturday in Anguwan Geshi Community, commending the administration of the Area Council for appointing the right person as the Village Head.

He advised residents of the community to always support and co-operate with the Village Head for the overall progress of Anguwan Geshi chiefdom.

He also appealed to those who were not appointed as the Village Head to accept defeat as an act of God, saying that leadership comes from God.

He then urged newly appointed Village Head to administer the people of Anguwan Geshi Community with the fear of God.

Danmasani, however thanked Aguma of Gwagwalada, Alhaji Muhammadu Magaji for the support given to the administration of the Area Council for the appointment of the village head of Anguwan Geshi and charged the royal fathers of the various villages to always discharge their duties with sincerity.