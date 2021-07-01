Gunmen kill Zamfara Assembly member, G-Ahmad

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have blocked Gusau-Sheme road late hours of Tuesday, killing a member of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Muhammad G-Ahmad, who was on his way to convey his son to take a flight at Aminu Kano International Airport to abroad for studies.

Reports revealed that, the late G-Ahmad who represents Shinkafi local government was rushing to meet the flight’s lifting schedule which would take up by 05:00am to Sudan where his is undergoing studies.

A local guard on patrol narrated that, he heard a crunching sound of a tyre on the highway indicated there was a sign the late member had tried to avoid falling into the bandits’ trap by pressing heard the brake, but it was too late as it immediately followed by gun shots.

“Later we discovered that the driver of the attacked vehicle was killed while his co traveller was only crying for help as he hide behind a tree in the dark, we called the Police for rescue and evacuation of the fatally wounded driver”, the guard narrated.

In a condolence message to the deceased family and the house of assembly, Governor Bello Matawalle, said his death is a great lacuna to the entire state and prayed Almighty God to grant him Jannah and give his immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.

