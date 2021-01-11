Gunmen kill Saudi based oil expert in Kogi

Share This





















From Ahmad Ibrahim, Lokoja

Unknown gunmen have assassinated a Saudi Arabia based oil expert, Ogacheko Atanu, in his Idah residence, in the eastern flank of Kogi State.

Peoples Daily reliably gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday night at about 11 pm, when the deceased was about retiring to his bed.

It was also gathered that when the assassins stormed the compound of late Ogacheko Atanu, he was asked to say his last prayers before he was shot repeatedly.

His elder border, Mr Ukubile Atanu, who is a lecturer with the Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, under Art and Design Department confirmed the incident during a telephone interview on Sunday.

Mr Ukubile Atanu, who could not hold his tears while speaking to our newsmen over the death of his younger brother, charged security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

According to him, “when they(gunmen) entered his compound at about 11pm on Saturday, they told his brother( late Ogacheko Atanu) to say his last prayers before they killed him. He told them that he will give them money, so that they can spare his life, but they refused. That was how he was shot repeatedly. They didn’t touch the gateman”.

“After he was killed, his gateman went straight to police station to report the incident. I must tell you, this is another black day in our family. Those behind this evil act must be brought to book” he added.

It was further learnt that the deceased who is survived by four children, including an eighty years old mother was billed to travel out of Idah today, (Sunday), for Abuja were he is expected to pick a flight to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the spokesmen of Kogi State Police Command, DSP William Aya who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the command received a report about the assassination of the deceased at about 05:00 hours of Sunday.

“ The security man of the deceased reported the incident to Idah Police division today at 05:00hours. Unknown masked men numbering about four entered the compound of the deceased through the fence”, he pointed out.

“They told the security man to open the gate while the deceased was relaxing with his friend inside the compound. The gunmen told all of them to lie down. They later told the owner of the house to stand up and shot him. His body had been moved to the mortuary for autopsy and effort is being intensified to get the perpetuators of this evil act” he stressed.

