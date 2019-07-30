Gunmen kill businessman, kidnap son’s wife in Kebbi

Share This





















From: Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

A suspected herdsmen wielding guns have invaded a village called Gulma in Arugungu emirate and killed a businessman, Alhaji Yusuf Garkar-Bore, and kidnapped his daughter-in-law, Aisha Yusuf.

Our correspondent gathered while speaking to one of the family members, who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons, said that the suspected kidnappers invaded the community at about 2 a.m. and attacked the home of the 65 year-old Garkar-Bore, shooting him in the chest and abducting his son’s wife.

“Alhaji was shot severally in the chest; we took him to Argungu General Hospital for treatment but he was confirmed dead; he has been buried according to Islamic rites on Sunday”, he said.

The source also said no information had been received on the whereabouts of the wife of the son.

“We do not know her whereabouts now because the kidnappers have not contacted the family,” he added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

“We are aware of the incident and our men have been drafted to the scene,” he said, adding that no contact had been established with the criminals.