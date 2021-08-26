Gunmen kill 8, injure 2, abduct 1 in Benue attack

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

At least 8 persons were reportedly killed on Wednesday at a market in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State by persons suspected to be herdsmen.

However, Police authorities said 6 persons were killed and 2 injured at about 7pm yesterday by unknown gunmen at Yelwata, a border town between Benue State and Nasarawa State.

Chairman of Guma Local Government Caleb Aba told newsmen in a telephone chat that two(2) persons were injured while another one person was abducted during the attack.

According to Caleb, “there was no provocation or attack on the herders to warrant this”.

Police Public Relations’Officer DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the incident.