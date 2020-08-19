Gunmen kill 3 soldiers, vigilante in Niger

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Gunmen killed three soldiers and one vigilante member in Yakila village of Rafi local government in Niger state.

Eye witnesses said the gunmen numbering 50 were riding motorcycles when they killed the soldiers.

It was reliably gathered that this followed the abduction of a Chinese expertriate along side his driver at a construction firm in Yakila village by the gunmen recently who fled to the bush to an unknown destination leading to the deployment of security to the area.

An eye witness who pleaded ananomity told our reporter in a telephone interview that the soldiers and vigilante member were at Yakila to rescue the Chinese expertriate and his driver who were abducted by gunmen. The deceased lost their lives in an exchange of gun fire with bandits numbering about thirty.

Another eye witness told our reporter that two motorcycles were seen inside their Hi lux vehicle with one arrest, face was tight with cloth.

He added that corpses of the attackers suspected to be bandits were sighted in the bush.

Consequently, the bandits said to be heavily armed were riding on about fifteen motorcycles.

Despite repeated phone calls and text messages, Police Public Relations Officer Niger state command ASP Wasiu Abiodun could not confirm the incident.

But the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello on Security matters Colonel MK Maikundi retired confirmed the incident.

He said security agencies have mobilised and re-strategized there.

