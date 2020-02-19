Gunmen kill 2 soldiers in Plateau

Share This





















From Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two soldiers in Gindin Akwati village of Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the development occurred Sunday night when unknown gunmen opened fire on the army personnel who were on duty.

Few hours later, many Fulani houses were said to have been razed down by personnel of Operation Safe Haven, a Multi-Security Task Force maintaining peace in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna States.

The Chairman Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), in Barikin Ladi LGA, Alh Shuaibu Bayero, told our correspondent allegedly that personnel of Operations Save Heaven (OPSH) came in four Toyota Hiluxs and 11 motorcycles into Dogo, Yelwa, Hayi and Junction Gindin Akwati Villages of Barikin Ladi LGA and set houses ablaze.

According to him, “the personnel arrived as early as 6am and begun to raze down multitude of houses, lamenting that the action was irritating because all groups and community leaders around Gindin Akwati were invited on Monday by the Commander of Gashis District, Major Gado that two soldiers were killed on Sunday and that the perpetrators must be fished out by members of the community; nothing that in no time from the meeting, the military invaded and burnt numerous houses.

Meanwhile, the police said investigations are ongoing on the matter and details will be appropriately communicated to the members of the public.