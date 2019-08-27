Gunmen kill 2 policemen, kidnap hospital CMD in Edo

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Bwnin

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers struck at Ikpoba Hill in Benin City, Edo State capital and abducted the Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, ISTH in the state, Dr Syvanus Okogbeni.

The two unidentified policemen who rode in the same car with him, were reportedly shot dead during the incident which occurred on Monday morning.

The doctor’s armoured plated vehicle was riddled with bullets during the attack which caused pandemonium around the Ramat Park axis of Benin-Auchi Abuja Express road.

Dr Okogbeni was said to have been whisked away while on his way to work at ISTH in Esan Central Local Government Area of the State which is over one hour drive from the scene of crime.

An eye witness who refused to disclose his name, said, people ran helter skelter when the bandits who apparently laid a snare for the Medical Director shot at the vehicle in a hail of bullets at the scene.

The witness said, the Okogbeni was dragged out the car after the policemen were killed and drove away in their vehicle to an unknown destination.

The Edo State Police spokesman, Mr. Chidi Nwanbuzor confirmed the incident.

He said the Police Command was on top of the situation and was determined to arrest the culprits and free the victim.

Nwanbuzor, said, “The incident happened but we are still investigating.

“We are yet to determine the identity of the victim. We don’t know how many people were killed. We are on the trail of the kidnappers”, he said.

A Staff of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital also confirmed the incident to our correspondent a telephone interview on Monday.

He said, two policemen attached to the hospital boss were killed in the melee.

“Yes, it is true. The CMD was kidnapped. Two policemen died in the incident. But do not quote me.

“It is only the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, CMAC that can comment on the development.”