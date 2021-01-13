Gunmen kill 2 in Kaduna community

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Two villagers were yesterday ambushed by unknown gunnmen between Bakin Kogi and Narido village, in Kauru Local Government Area of kaduna state and shot to death.

The State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan stated this in a statement made available to media in kaduna yesterday.

The statement added that troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven informed the State Government of an attack on Kizachi village in Kauru local government area.

According to reports, the victims were ambushed by unknown gunnmen between Bakin Kogi and Narido village, as they made their way from Bakin Kogi Market.

The troops responded to a distress call and arrived the location to find two persons – Musa Garba and Yakubu Yawo – shot dead. Two others – Monday Joseph and Jacob Thomas – sustained gunshot injuries.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed concern at the report of the attack, and sent condolences to the families of the bereaved, while praying for the repose of the victims’ souls, and a quick recovery for the injured.

The Governor tasked security agencies to ensure a detailed investigation into the incident.

In the meantime, the injured victims have been taken to hospital for treatment, and troops are dominating the area.

