Gunmen kidnap Nigeria Railway MD’s wife in Edo

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Gunmen on Tuesday kidnapped the wife of the Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation, Mrs Francisca Okhiria.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped on Ulegun road near Benin City, Edo State capital.

The gunmen shot a military personnel who was standing by the road side, before taking Mrs Okhiria away.

The victim was trailed from Airport road by the hoodlums where she was accosted at the entrance of her house in a deadly and violent manner.

The hoodlums who clad in police uniform had fire gunshots severally before abducting her to unknown destination.

It was gathered that the woman was taken through Airport road where the kidnappers stationed their boat at Ogba River.

Mr Fidet Edetalen Okhiria was appointed as the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation on October 2018.