Gunmen kidnap mother of three in Delta community

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Rampaging gunmen operating across the 25 local government areas of Delta State on Wednesday allegedly kidnapped mother of three children in Ughelli North Community, forcing many residents of the area to flee their houses for fear of the unknown.

In the last few weeks in the entire Ughelli towns and Communities, there has been seige of gunmen who have adopted the areas as fertile for Kidnappings of persons including residents for ransom purposes while incidences of robbery lasts with no solution on sight in almost everyday activities.

Family members who confirmed the incident to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said the victim identified as Tina Ewojakpor,44 years old,was kidnapped at her shop opposite Agbaha – Otor Junction where she sells provision among others around 7pm of the fateful Wednesday, adding that efforts to ensure the kidnap of the woman was foiled by some youths in the area was not successful.

It would be recalled that a generator machanic identified as Kelly Assboro was allegedly shot dead by suspected hoodlums who arrived in his shop amidst sporadic shootings before whisking away their target to an unknown destination where he was allegedly shot dead.

Sources said that Tina was allegedly forced into a stationary vehicle at gunpoint while her three children were shouting for helps to no avail. But her husband Mr Lucky Etemata who also confirmed the adoption of his wife to our correspondent said” While the hoodlums were shooting I had to escape and my wife ran into the shop but was followed by the masked men and she was taken away to an unknown destination”

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya who spoke to Journalists in Asaba, however confirmed the kidnap of the woman, saying that the police have mobilized for the resue of the woman who was identified as provision store trader, adding” We are on top of the situation to ensure the release of the woman unhurt’

Meanwhile, some residents of Ughelli towns and Communities currently fleeing from their houses for fear of the unknown have called on the state government and various security agencies to come to their aid especially with the current increasing spate of Kidnappings in Delta State, particularly in the entire Ughelli Communities and its environs.

Investigation revealed that during nightfall, the situation in the areas are made worse as these suspected Kidnappers hang out at various joints to monitor of the unsuspecting residents and their targets before carrying out their evil at gunpoint and in most cases with darggars or long knifes as threat to the lives of their targets.

