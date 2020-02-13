Gunmen kidnap Edo monarch’s wife

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Gunmen have kidnapped the wife of the traditional ruler of Ewatto Kingdom in Esan South East Local Government of Edo State.

Ikhumhen II, the Onojie of Ewatto’s wife, Queen Florence Ikhumhen,

was kidnapped along with one of her daughters on Sunday night at her residence around Jemilla area in the State.

A family source said the gunmen shot sporadically into the air before they whisked their victims away to unknown destination.

Queen Florence Ikhumhen, had just retired as the Principal of Itohan Grammar School, Benin City.

The bandits who came with a speed boat through the Ikpoba River, after the abduction of the retired principal and her daughter also left through the same route.

The incident which was reported at the Ikpoba Hill police station, has devastated the Onojie, His Royal Highness Ikhumhen II, and his kindred in Ewatto.

Confirming the report, Spokesman for the Nigeria police, Edo State Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said investigation into the incident which occurred on Sunday, has begun.

Security has been beefed up at the traditional ruler’s palace in the locality.

Our Correspondent reports that kidnappings have taken a deadlier turn in the state, casting a speck on the state’s security architecture