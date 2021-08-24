Gunmen invade NDA, kill two officers, abduct two others – Official

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Nigerian Defence Academy has confirmed that the security Architecture of the Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka.

Public Relations Officer of the Academy, Major Bashir Muhammad Jajira confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

The statement stated that during the attack, the unknown gunmen gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka, killing two personnel and abducting one other person.

” The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka. During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted.

” The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area to track them and rescue the abducted personnel”.

He said the NDA community and cadets are safe in the Academy, and assured the general public that the unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.

Investigations revealed that Lt Cdr Wulah and Flt Lt CM Okoronwo were shot dead, while Maj Datong was abducted and Onah sustained a gunshot injury and currently receiving treatment in NDA Medical Centre.

However security around the Academy has been beefed up and visitors banned from entering the premises .