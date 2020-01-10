Gunmen attack Plateau community, kill 12

Share This





















By our correspondent

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the death of 12 persons and one sustaining serious wound in an attack by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Kulben village, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident which occurred around 10:30am saw the death of one Klengchin Yusuf and 11 others.

This was contained in a press statement signed by DSP Tyopev Matthias Terna, the Police Public Relations Officer and made available to newsmen in Jos yesterday.

“The Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Isaac Akinmoyede, had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations to lead the detectives to the scene of the crime to restore normalcy in the area and bring perpetrators to book, “the statement disclosed.

While investigation is ongoing, the command solicits for information from members of the public to facilitate early arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the dastardly acts, the statement added.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms the gunmen attack on Mangu Local Government in Plateau State.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President was in contact with the Governor, Simon Lalong and the military, police and other security agencies in the state to ascertain details of what happened and what can be done to forestall a future occurrence.

The President said he was shocked and grieved by the incident and has urged security agencies in the state to increase vigilance to stop further attacks on innocent communities.