Gunmen abduct businessman, burn Police van in Kano

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Armed kidnappers have reportedly abducted a business man, identifies as Alhaji Abdullahi Kalos in Minjibir town, about 50 kilometers from Kano city.

The gunmen stormed the town around 1am on Wednesday, shooting sporadically around Masaka area of the town before abducting a businessman.

Witnesses narrated that the gunmen also attacked policemen and burnt down their patrol van.

“I first heard a gunshot around 1:30 am, then the gunshots continued. Through my window, i then saw policemen returning the fire,” a witness who preferred anonymity said.

“The gunmen stationed their men at all the junctions in the town. I suspected they have superior firepower as the police later backed down.

“Around 4:20am, they attacked policemen laying ambush on them near Amsharu Primary School. In the police van, there was the DPO himself in the vehicle alongside his team.

“When the police retreated, the gunmen set fire on their patrol vehicle and left the town without further challenge.”

Another witness stated that the gunmen came in a hilux van, three Volkswagen Sharon and many motorcycles.

“They left their vehicles at Plantation area, and moved on foot,” said the witness.

The state’s command Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa did not respond to phone call seeking his response about the matter as at the time of filing this report.

