Gunmen abduct another paramount ruler in Kaduna

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Another First Class Traditional Ruler, the Kpop Ham, Dr. Jonathan Danladi Gyet Maude has been abducted by gunmen.

Dr. Maude, who is the paramount ruler of the Jaba people in the state was abducted in his farm along Kwoi- Keffi road around 2:PM yesterday.

The 83-year-old Royal Father who was in the company of his guards was whisked away from them by the gunmen who were said to come on foot.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kaduna State Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige said the command is in touch with their counterparts in Nasarawa State on the matter.

This was coming seven days after the Emir of Kajuru was released by his captors but members of his family who are kidnapped with him are still in the kidnappers dungeon.