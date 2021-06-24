Gumel youths beg gov Badaru to locate new federal varsity to Gumel emirate

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Gumel Youths Movement (GYM) called on Governor Muhammad Abubakar Badaru to locate new Federal University of Technology to Gumel emirate.

The called was made by the chairman of the movement comrade Musa Mu’azu Gumel when the delegation team paid a visit to the emir of Gumel his royal highness Ahmed Muhamman Sani at his palace.

The leadership of the movement explained that since the creation of Jigawa State 30 years ago, there is no any new higher institutions establish in the emirate from both federal and state government.

According to the leadership of the movement, from thirty years to date many higher institutions are established at other emirates including School of Business and Management Studies, now ( Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse) ,Federal University Dutse, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Birnin Kudu, School of Health and Technology, Jahun and National Open University, Dutse Centre all located in Dutse emirate.

While in Hadeja emirate, higher institutions like Sule-Lamido University, K/Hausa, Bilyaminu Usman Polytechnic, HADEJIA, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Hadejia, Assalam International University, Hadejia (Under construction) the National Open University, Hadejia Centre and Recently, Federal Government Science and Technical College, Hadejia.

He maintained that, in Kazaure emirate, Federal Polytechnic, KAZAURE, Jigawa State Informatic Institute, KAZAURE and College of Education, KAZAURE.

According to him, in Ringim emirate higher institutions like Jigawa State College of Education and Legal Studies, Ringim, JICORAS, Babura , School of Midwifery, Babura , Khadija University, Majia and National Open University, Ringim Centre are located.