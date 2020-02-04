Gully erosion: Delta govt begins verification of victims for payment

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta State government has commenced verification of payment to victims of Owanta Community gully erosion menace in line with the World Bank policy.

Recall that a contract of N2.4billion for the execution of project was signed between Delta State Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project ( NEWMAP) on behalf of the state government, Levante Construction Company Limited and the World Bank.

But sensitizing the beneficiaries on the implementation of resettlement Action Plan, ( RAP) in Owanta Community on Monday, the National Coordinator of NEWMAP , Dr Salisu Dahiru, however commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment towards the realization of the project, stressing that the compensation will only be for the affected in the course of the civil work and in accordance with the World Bank policy.

He said,” We have those who will be affected by structures, we have those who will be affected in terms of land space and economic displacement, also, We took cognizance of the vulnerable persons within the community to compensate them adequately.”

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr Chris Onogba in his remarks, solicited the cooperation of the beneficiaries for the successful implementation of the resettlement plan and commended the community for their calmness, even as he appealed that any perceived grievances should be settled amicably at the community level.