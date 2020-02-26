Guinean legislative election postpones World Cup qualifier

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Federation Guinean de Football (FGC) has pleaded with the Nigeria Football Federation for postponement by one week of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup second round, first leg qualifier between both countries earlier scheduled for this weekend in Conakry.

FGF’s reason is that the set date of Saturday’s 29th February coincides with the Guinean legislative election, and it would not be auspicious to host such an important game that same day.

The NFF has sent a letter of no objection, and though the FGF has fixed a new date of Saturday, 7th March for the encounter and the NFF has accepted (meaning there would be only one week in-between the first leg and the return slated for the Agege Stadium, Lagos), the Confederation of African Football still has to give a stamp of approval, as a formality.

The Flamingos, quarter finalists at the 2010, 2012 and 2014 FIFA U17 World Cup finals, missed the last edition of the competition hosted by Uruguay but have vowed to return at the seventh edition billed for India later this year.

Earlier scheduled to fly out of the country to Conakry on Thursday, 27th February, the Flamingos will continue their technical and tactical sessions under the watchful eyes of first assistant coach Bankole Olowookere and the technical team. They will now travel on Thursday, 5th March.

Guinea ousted neighbours Guinea Bissau after two legs in the first round of the qualifying race to be eligible to file out against the Flamingos.