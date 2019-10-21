Guild of Medical Directors host 25th annual conference Friday

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), said it has concluded plans for its 25th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference in Abuja.

The GMD in a statement issued yesterday by its Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Abuja, Dr Biodun Ogungbo, said the event slated for 25 and 26th October would discuss widely and proffer solutions as private medical pract itioners lead the vanguard.

The statement also said the GMD will partner with the Federal Government to tackle the issue of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country.

“Universal Health Coverage is about ensuring a progressive expansion of coverage of health services and financial protection as more resources become available. Universal health coverage ensures that individuals and communities receive the health services they need without suffering severe and crippling financial hardship.

“Achieving universal health coverage is a critical goal that most African countries are striving to achieve. Plausible strides have been made in some cases but a number of challenges still need to be addressed. This goal is the major theme of the conference of the GMD”, the statement said.

The GMD which is a body of the Chief Medical Directors of some of the most active practices in Nigeria has always been concerned that the critical role of the private practitioners has not been fully tapped to improve the health delivery through the National Health Insurance Scheme.