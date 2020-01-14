Guber appeals: S/Court suspends hearing till today

Share This





















• Tambuwal appeals for calm, restrain

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja and Raji Bello, Sokoto

The Supreme Court, yesterday, suspended the governorship appeals of governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state as one of the justices fell sick shortly after the court began sitting on Monday.

The seven-man panel was also to hear and deliver judgment on appeals filed against other governors, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

It was a rowdy session in the court with the management of the crowd, mostly people that have no business with court, surging and trooping into the courtroom.

Efforts of the security officers to curtail influx of lawyers, party members and families into the courtroom generated so much noise that the panel arose momentarily until the rowdiness was controlled.

Eventually, when the panel reconvened, the appeal filed by Abba Kabiru Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the victory of governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State, was mentioned.

Counsel to the appellate, Gboyega Awomolo (SAN) adopted his brief, urging the court to allow the appeal and counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

However, shortly, after Joseph Daudu (SAN) announced his appearance, the CJN announced that one of his justices hearing the case is critically ill.

Consequently, the CJN led other six justices out the court to their chambers to enable them attend to the ailing justices.

But after waiting for about an hour, one of the court registrars announced that hearing on all the appeals have been adjourned till Tuesday.

It is not certain however which of the Justices is sick as the identity was not disclosed.

Meanwhile, the pressure is on the panel to hear and deliver judgment on the seven appeals today(Tuesday) as all the appeal are bound to expire at the end of today (Tuesday).

This is just as Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called on his supporters and people of the state to exercise patience following the adjournment of the ruling of the Supreme Court.

In a statement released by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello in Sokoto, Tambuwal also asked the people of the state to discountenance any rumour that the suspension was to curry favor for the appellants.

This decision by the apex court was said to have been informed by the tumultuous crowd of people who besieged the hallowed chamber to witness its verdict.

The adjournment may also be attributed to the alleged sudden illness of one of the judges.

Reports also emerged yesterday that the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has been hospitalized in a London hospital.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad had earlier stormed out of the court room following the presence of the large crowd in the precinct of the court.