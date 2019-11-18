Guber: APC leads in Kogi, Bayelsa

Share This





















Wada, CSOs reject outcome as Dino kicks

INEC resumes result collation in Kogi today

By Ese Awhotu

The All Progressives Congress, APC has maintained lead in the Saturday governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States

The APC candidate in Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, was leading his PDP opponent, Musa Wada with about 200,000 votes from nineteen out of the twenty one local governments areas that make up the state.

Two of the state’s 21 local governments were yet to be declared as at Sunday.

While the incumbent governor, Bello scored 375, 083 votes after aggregating the results from 19 local governments, Mr Wada garnered 168, 144 votes from the same number of local government areas.

Mr Bello won in 10 of the 19 LGAs declared already while the PDP took the remaining nine.

The local governments taken by the APC include Ogori-Mangongo, Ijumu, Adavi, Okene, Kabba Bunu, Koton Karfi, Okehi, Mopa Muro, Ajaokuta and Olamaboro.

The PDP won in Omala, Igalamela, Yagba East, Idah, Yagba West, Bassa, Ofu, Ankpa and Dekina local government areas.

There were, however, controversial local governments such as Kabba Bunu and Dekina local government areas, where the number of canceled votes were so huge that they were almost the number of votes received by all the candidates.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, however, yesterday announced the suspension of the election results collation.

The electoral umpire, fixed today at 9.00pm to continue the collation process. It did not give any official reason for its decision.

But it was clear yesterday Lokoja and Ibaji local governments would not be ready until late Sunday night.

In Bayelsa State, APC was leading in five of the seven LGAs declared by INEC as at press time.

The LGAs are: Southern Ijaw: APC 124, 803 PDP: 4, 898, Ogbia LGA: APC 58,016

PDP: 13,763, Yenagoa LGA: APC 24,607, PDP 19,184, Brass LGA: APC – 23, 831, PDP – 10, 410, Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA: APC 8,934, PDP 15,360, Nembe LGA:

APC 83, 041, PDP 874, Sagbama LGA: APC 7,831, PDP 60,339, 53

Meanwhile, Engineer Musa Wada, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has rejected the result of yesterday’s Kogi gubernatorial election.

The PDP candidate told journalists that the election results being announced by INEC was not a representation of what happened in the field.

Wada, who vowed to challenge the outcome of the poll in court said results from all the local governments have been rewritten.

He accused INEC of collaborating with APC to rig the election especially in the Central senatorial zone where Governor Yahaya Bello hails from.

Also yesterday, Candidate of the PDP in the Kogi West Senatorial District rerun election, Dino Melaye, has rejected the results, calling it ‘fictitious’.

Mr. Melaye who addressed journalists in Abuja, alleged that the November 16 election was marred by compromise, extreme violence, and rigging.

“The innovation is that what we had is what I have christened ‘Helicopter election’. For the first time, rigging has been advanced to the level that now the use of a helicopter in perpetuating this electoral atrocity manifested yesterday.”

Similarly, a civil society organization, the Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement (YIAGA Africa), has called on the INEC to conduct a fresh election in Kogi State following reported cases of violence, vote-buying, and manipulation of voters.

YIAGA in a statement explained that the elections in the state did not reflect the preferences of voters because they were not given genuine opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

It highlighted certain findings that are consistent with emerging trends that threaten the conduct of a peaceful and credible election in Kogi as : Political campaigns and rallies marred by violence, stockpiling of arms, ammunition, and recruitment of political thugs, money politics and abuse of electoral laws.”

In terms of killings, the police in Lokoja on Sunday confirmed that three persons died during the governorship election held in Kogi State on Saturday.

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Akeem Busari, who confirmed the deaths to journalists, said the command was still compiling its report on the poll to ascertain the actual number of casualties.

Mr Busari also said 10 persons were arrested across the state during the election.