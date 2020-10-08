Guard crushed in Edo road accident involving school children

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Four pupils narrowly escaped death in a fatal road accident on Wednesday in Benin City, Edo State, as parents and Caregivers vent anger and disappointments.

A yet-to-be identified guard attached to Ohuoba Primary School on Murtala Mohammed (M. M way) in Benin City, the State Capital, was allegedly crushed by a Commercial bus marked, Edo: USL 353 XB in front of the school gate.

All public Primary and Secondary schools in Edo State resumed on Tuesday October 6, 2020 after six months compulsory holiday occasioned by nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

Witnesses revealed that was knocked down by a the bus driver after successfully assisting the four pupils of the school to cross the road.

Passengers in the vehicle were immediately discharged while the driver was taken into police custody after his vehicle was impounded.

One of the witnesses simply identified as Mr. Eriyo, said the fatally injured Guard who was motionless after the accident, had been taken to Suyi hospital.

He appealed to concerned authorities and the State government to urgently provide speed breaks in the front of the school gate in order to minimise fatalities in the area.

Our Correspondent reports that a some nurses working at the hospital were lynched by distraught family members of a dead patient who was admitted to the hospital shortly before Guard was wheeled into the accident Ward.

