Groups want TetFund to open ATBU Tafawa Balewa branch

From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State youth groups have appealed to the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TetFund), Professor Sulaiman Elias Bogoro to revisit his decision and open the proposed Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Tafawa Balewa branch.

The appeal was made by the chairman of the group, Comrade Bala Bogoro while briefing news yesterday on the need for TetFund, Federal Government and ATBU to ensure full take off of branch saying that it would boost education in Bauchi State.

Comrade Bala Bogoro explained that, the branch if take off fully it would not only provide education to the youth of the state but also it would create jobs opportunities and reduce poverty through boosting business activities of Bauchi State people.

He called on TetFund to construct befitting science laboratory in all secondary schools in Nigeria to boost their capacity and encourages their participation in science course after their secondary school and similarly to compete with their pairs anywhere in the world without doub, or fear of intimidation of knowledge.

He said, President Muhammadu Buhari decision to recall Professor Bogoro back to TetFund deserved recommendation and appreciation, adding that that was inform by his capacity, track records and the confidence the President have on him.

“As you know, Tafawa Balewa has produced eminent people like late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa of blessed Memory, Senator Ali Wakili, former Bauchi State Governor Alhaji Ahmed Mu’azu, professor Sulaiman Elias Bogoro and Speaker House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara to mention but a few but yet the yet the area lacks tertiary institutions to quiche the demand of upcoming youths on education”.

The group also call on Professor Sulaiman Bogoro with a loud voice to double his efforts to ensure that he improve tertiary institutions in Nigeria so that they can compete with similar institutions around the world and, we expected him to more that he did on his last stint at TetFund.