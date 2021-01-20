Group urges Nigerians to reject plan to incite religious crisis.

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A Group under the auspices of Coalation of Northern Groups (CNG), has urged Nigerians to reject any plan to incite religious crisis in the country.

The National President of the Group, Comrade Balarabe Rufa’I, gave the advice during a press conference held in Kaduna yesterday.

Comrade Balarabe Rufa’i said the call became necessary following the recent warning by Department of State Security Services, DSS, that some disgruntled elements are planning to incite religious crisis in some parts of the country.

He called on religious and traditional leaders in the country to prevail on their followers in order to achieve everlasting peace and harmonious co-existence in Nigeria .

Comrade Balarabe Rufa’I called on the youth not to allow themselves to be used by disgruntled elements to cause religious chaos in the country .

He added that this year, the coalition is planning to engage youths in various developmental programmes, aimed at making them self reliant and useful to the society.

He said the Coalition will also design and execute series of programmes that would promote peaceful coexistence in the country rather than promoting disunity among the citizenry .

