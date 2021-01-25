Group urges govt to engage public private partnership in inland ports haulage

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

TheGood Governance Monitoring Initiative Group has urged

Federal Government to engage public private partnerships and other private investment portfolios in inland ports and water ways haulage for the development of the country.

The Director General of the group, Comrade Yunusa Abubakar stated this in a statement made available to media in kaduna yesterday.

The Group also called on the Minister of Transportation Mr. Rotimi Amechi to fast-tract the on going inland ports in the country.

Comrade Yunusa Abubakar said completing the on-going projects would contribute to the growth of the economic and provide employment in the country.

The Group is a professional voluntray group saddle with responsibility of monitory polices and projects of the governments in order to advise towards economic growth particularly through water ways River ports.

Comrade Yunusa Abubakar also advised Minister of Transportation to open concession process for Onitsha, Baro, Lekki, Warri, Lokoja, Oguta and Nembe river ports to private operators in order to move the ports forward.

