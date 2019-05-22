Group trains disabled on handcrafts

Share This





















By Paul Efiong, Abuja

A non-governmental organization (NGO), Precious Cares for All Foundation yesterday trained some disable persons on various handcrafts in Abuja.

Speaking during the three- day training in Abuja, the Chairperson of the Foundation, Aderayo Adefowora called on governments at all levels and wealthy Nigerians to do more in order to empower the less privilege and people living with disability in the country.

She noted that there is ability in disability adding that if properly harnessed, the disabled persons can contribute their quota in developing the nation.

“I am calling on governments, corporate bodies and well-meaning Nigerians to take the welfare of the less privileged and disable persons in our society serious.

“I am also calling on them to support us because we have been able to reach the poorest of the poor and those living in difficult terrains.

“As a way of encouraging those we trained in different vocations and create markets for them, we are organizing a made in Nigeria products exhibition, scheduled for July, 2019.

“We are passionate about promoting the ingenuity and the entrepreneurship spirit of our people including disable persons in our society.

One of the trainees, Usman Umar expressed gratitude to the organisers of the training and called on government to further empower them in their chosen vocations.Paarticipants were trained on how to produce shoe and hand bags.