Group to track palliative distribution in Kaduna via technology

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna Social Protection Accountability Coalition (KADSPAC), has organized a 3-day training for its members to help in tracking palliative distribution using technology.

The chairperson of the group, Ms Jessica Bartholomew, disclosed this while speaking to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

According to her, the 3-days programme was held at R&K Guest Palace, Kano.

The training organized in conjunction with the Child Development Grant Programme, (CDGP) have civil society organizations and media practitioners based in Kaduna in attendance.

Speaking during opening ceremony State Team Lead of Save the Children International, (SCI),Mr. Tanko Langaya encouraged participants to take advantage of the training and solicited for their maximum support and cooperation.

