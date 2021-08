From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of ‘I am Nigeria’ has tasked members of the fourth realm, on the unity of Nigeria through their reportage.

The group gave the pledge at a media conference to find a lasting solutions to the crisis in Nigeria in Kaduna yesterday.

Converner of the group, Mr. Julius Denham said that the media play a vital role in the development of a nation, urging them to increase their efforts towards the development of the nation.