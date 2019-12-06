Group spends N11bn on reducing malnutrition in Northern Nigeria

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

A group, Child Development Grant (CDGP) ,a “Cash Plus for Nutrition” Programme said it has spent eleven billion naira to reduce the high level of malnutrition in the northern part of Nigeria from 2014 to 2019.

This was disclosed at a one-day engagement programme for Kaduna and Zamfara lawmakers organised by a Non-Governmental Organisation , Save the Children International , which implemented the Phase I of the programme.

A Communiqué issued at the end of the one-day engagement of the lawmakers on social protection, made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday said that, ” a total of 93,000 pregnant women in 630,105 households were supported with N4,000 each until the their babies get to two years old.”

The Communiqué further disclosed that ” 85,000 babies that were born within the period benefited, while 1,683,227 households benefited from the Social Behavioural Change Communication on child health nutrition.”

While stating some of the successes ,which include improved consumption of variety of food that improve women and children diet, reduced risk coping behaviours and improved knowledge on maternal and childcare nutrition for improved cognitive development, it said

,”The programme also improved the wellbeing of the women and children and increase women choices through improved knowledge and attitude.”