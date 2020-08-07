Group raises alarm over poor governance In Kogi State

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

A group, Kogi State Youth Renaissance, (KSYR) has raised an alarm over what it called the extreme poor governance in the state under the government of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The group noted with regrets that Kogi state is now ranking among the highest in the demography of states with people living in abject poverty, with high unemployment rate, infant morbidity and death as well as low life expectancy and increased crime rate.

The KSYR lamented that the quality of life has been reduced to its poorest level under the present administration in the state given the untold hardship the citizens have been subjected to.

In a press release signed by its Chairman, Hassan Mohammed, the youth group lamented that irregular payment of salaries both at the state and local government levels has made life a living hell for the Kogi people.

The group noted that “Governor of Kogi state, in his insensitivity slashed the salaries of poor workers to as low as 30 percent, while he continues to flaunt his expensive lifestyle to the faces of deprived people of the state.”

“Under Governor Yahaya Bello, healthcare has completely gone moribund with the Federal Medical Center under lock and key after the attack by hoodlums suspected to be agents of the Bello administration.

“This administration has continued to pay lip service to health challenges in the state including the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to unexplained deaths.” Mohammed added.

