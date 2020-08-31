Group lauds President Buhari for establishing National Youth Investment Fund

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A Group under the auspices of Coalition of Nigerian Youth Associations has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the establiment and approving of seventy five billion Naira for the National Youth Investment Fund.

The National Coordinator, Comrade Nuhu Sani Lere made the commendation while addressing press conference in Kaduna yesterday.

He explained that the establishment of the fund by President Muhammadu Buhari would enable the teeming Nigerian youth to be economically motivated for sustainability.

Comrade Nuhu Sani Lere assured that the fund would go along way in empowering youth to invest in order to become self reliance.

The Coalition appealed to youth to take advantage of the opportunity initiated by the federal government to be recognized in the society.

It also commended President Muhammadu Buhari policies and programs particularly, the establishments of Diaspora and Disability, Artisan Gold Minning Development Initiatives, Ajaokuta on-going project, Railway Corporation, Water Inlandways Ecosystems digital on-going developmental projects and reforms under this present adminstration.

The coalition appealed to nigerians to calm down as the present adminstration has the mantra to take Nigerians to the promising land.

