Group lauds FG new measures to curb insecurity

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has expressed optimism in the new measures taken by the Federal and Northern state governments to address the lingering insecurity that pervades most of the northern region.

The Spokesperson of the group, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman stated this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The group particularly noted the combined effects of the initiatives for the blockade of internet access, closure of weekly community markets, ban on movement of cattle and restriction of access to fuel in some frontline states are already yielding results.