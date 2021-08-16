Group faults media reports on Jos killings

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Muslim league for Accountability MULAC has expressed concern on how some media stations have changed the narrative and reported false news which was not exactly what occurred during the killing of innocents Muslims in Jos.

This was contained in a statement signed byDr. Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu and made available to the media in kaduna yesterday.

The statement stated that one of such papers reported that the attackers were ‘suspected bandits’ at the time another famous media station reported that the attackers were Christian youths.

“ They deliberately reported the news as such for reasons best known to them but we call on them to always balance in their reports and report exact reports free from any religious, regional or tribal bias.

“We read a press release by the Nigerian Police Force of Plateau State in which the force pledged to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of the act. But this is not the first time it is happening.”