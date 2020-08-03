Group expresses dismay over out of school drop outs children

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A Group under the auspices of Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) has expressed dismay over the increased numbers of out of School drop outs children in kaduna state.

LEDAP Kaduna State Coordinator, Michael O. Aboh made the assertion in his welcome address, at a One-day Media Parley on the Right To Basic Education held in kaduna yesterday.

He said the development is worrisome and the group will soon flags-off a “Compulsory right to be in school campaign” to reduce the drop outs children.

Aboh explained that the objectives of the Media parley include deepening knowledge on UBE Act and educating community members that education is important for their children.

He explained that in view of that, LEDAP will be setting up a monitoring team.

He said same engagement has already been held in other states like Bauchi, Kano and Adamawa, where the project is also ongoing.

The project is in partnership with the MALALA Fund, aimed at providing solution for low education enrollment.

The State Coordinator recalled that in 2017, LEDAP got a Judgment from a Federal High Court which affirmed that by enacting the UBE Act, the National Assembly has made the right to free and compulsory education at primary and junior secondary school to be enforceable.

He said that some of their activities so far, include training key education staff on UBE Act, conducting advocacy visit to ministry of education and Attorney-General’s office and training paralegals on right to education.

Other activities of LEDAP according to him, includes setting up a 10-man panel to monitor school drop-out and enrollment.

