Group donates palliatives to Kaduna govt

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A Group under the auspices of

Bright Future Superior Unique Manufacturers of America (BFSUMA), Kaduna state branch has donated food items and Personal Protective Equipment to the Kaduna State Goverment to ease the effects of the COVID-19 on the less privileged.

Presenting the palliative, team leader of the group Mr. Collins Obina said the donation is its contribution towards supporting the good work of the state government to the less privileged residing in Areas hit by the Pandemic.

“We partner with the state government in terms of Palliatives because of the Pandemic that has ravaged the country” he noted.

Collins Obina listed items donated to include 12 bags of rice, 52 cartons of indome and 10 park of face masks, saying the gesture is to show solidarity to the state government by supporting the poor people in their little way.

Also speaking, the patron of the group Mr Monday Samson Dikko who is also a member representing Jaba constituency described the donation as a very kind gesture.

According to him, BF SUMA which only provide health service but because of the the world epidemic, they deem it fit to donate palliative to the state government to be share among the less privilege in support of the fight against the epidemics.

He however called similar organization and well individual s to emulate the gesture adding that leaving the government alone the aim and objective will be defeated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...