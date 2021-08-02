Group calls on FG to wade into Benue communal crisis

As part of strategies to draw national and international attention to the ongoing killings of Igede speaking people in Ukpute and Ochoro communities in Oju and Konshisha local governments of Benue State respectively, the Association of Lawyers from Conflict Zones in collaboration with the Association of Igede Media Professionals embarked on a massive peaceful protest in Abuja at the Weekend.

The protesters called on the federal government to order urgent deployment of troops to the disputed boundary between Ukpute and Bonta communities in Benue State as a measure to contain the persistent conflict and hostilities in the area.

President of the Association of Lawyers in Conflict Zones, Barrister John Owulo, who led protesters of Igede ethnic nationality from Ukpute and Ochoro of Benue State at the weekend in Abuja to express their grievances over the poor handing of the conflict by the state government, lamented that the crisis has displaced thousands of Igede people and led to loss of lives and property.

Owulo also called on the federal government to direct the establishment of a military post at the boundary between the warring communities and to prevail on the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to urgently demarcate the disputed boundary to forestall future re-occurrence.

The group further demanded that the Federal Government should mandate the governor to deploy internal security along Awajir-Oju Road to ensure its reopening to commuters and supply basic human needs to those displaced by the crisis as well as prevail on him to discontinue persecution of the Peoples Daily editor, Egena Sunday Ode, who he had charged to court in connection with publications about the conflict.

“Since the unprovoked crisis broke out in June, 2020, the governor is yet to make any arrangement to deploy security agents to stop the needless killings.

Ukpute people and by extension, the lgedes are peace-loving people and do not deserve to be treated like slaves in their fatherland. It is high time Mr President and all security agencies in Nigeria, the international humanitarian organisations rose to the rescue of our people,” he said.

Recall that Governor Ortom had on Tuesday called on the earring communities to cease hostilities in order to pave way for the boundary demarcation to take place.

Reading the communique issued at the end of a Special meeting of Benue State Security Council with stakeholders held at Government House, Makurdi and presided over by Governor Ortom, the governor said his Deputy in conjunction with chairmen of the two(2) local governments will fix a date for sensitization of the two communities before the actual demarcation.