Group blasts Kadiri for demeaning North

By Abubakar Yunusa

The North Central Union for Credible Leadership NCUCL has come down hard on a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Alex Kadiri for urging the Zone to forget its quest for the nation’s presidency.

The ex-lawmaker who represented Kogi East from 1999 to 2003 in the Senate, said that the North Central should concentrate on securing the National Chairmanship of the APC instead of dissipating energy in seeking for the presidency in 2023 is his unconsidered opinion which does not in anyway reflect the thinking of the Zone.

Reacting to the comments in a statement signed by the Chairman of the group, Ganiyu Ene Salau, in Abuja yesterday, said politicians like Kadiri who have lost grip of even their immediate constituencies should not assume the responsibility of speaking for the interest of a whole Zone.

The statement partly read,“It is unfortunate, unstatatesmanlike, discourteous and retrogressive for Kadiri, a rejected North- Central politician to demean the entire Zone by saying there is nobody of substance who has the capacity to be President from the Zone.