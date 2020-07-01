Group asks PMB to sign order to prosecute sponsors, promoters of Boko Haram

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Society Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to sign an executive order into law that will allow law enforcement agents arrest and prosecute sponsors and collaborators of terrorists.

The coalition noted that a swift arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators and those who aid such acts could potentially be the watershed just like the strategy deployed in the fight against corruption.

Speaking in Abuja, yesterday, the Secretary-General, Comrade Musa Moses, said that the order should be firm and clear, stipulating a maximum of 60 days for the trial of suspects without bail.

He submitted that convicted persons should face a death penalty, same with others who carry out any campaign that helps to promote the act of terrorism.

He therefore, called on President Buhari to urgently empower the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to take up such cases until justice is done.

‘’The fight against corruption would never have gained such traction had it not been for the swift arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators and those who aid such acts. It always important in the fight against any vices that government sends a clear signal on the consequences for such acts.

‘’There needs to be similar vigor and dedication in the war against terror and other security challenges. Mr. President as a matter of urgency needs to sign an executive order into law that will enable law enforcement agents to go after the sponsors and collaborators of the terrorist.

‘’This order must be firm and clear, let the executive order stipulate a maximum period of 60 days for the trial period for anyone involved in acts of terrorism anywhere in the country. Such persons or people should also not be eligible for bail. The acts of terrorism are serious offences that has caused the deaths of thousands of Nigerian citizens and even displaced millions of people from their homes.’’

