Green Chamber passed 41 bills in two years – Spokesman

By Christiana Ekpa

The 9th House of Representatives spokesman, Rep Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has revealed that, the Green Chamber passed a total Number of 41 bills since inception two years ago,

Hon. Kalu, in a report on the activities of the House, said the House considered 853 bills within the period.

He said the 9th House has performed better in bill consideration and passage than previous assemblies.

He said 66 bills were awaiting action by the Committee of the Whole, and 105 had passed second reading.

Kalu said some of the notable bills passed so far include the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment) Bill; the Physically Challenged (Empowerment) Bill; National Orientation Agency Act (Amendment) Bill; Labour Act (Amendment) Bill; Finance Bill; Students Loan (Access to Higher Education) Bill; Federal Roads Bill, 2019; Public Procurement Act (Amendment) Bill; the Company and Allied Matters Bill assented to by the President; the Finance Bill, 2020; the Deep Offshore Bill; and the Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill, 2020.

He also said so far, the House has considered a total of 730 motions.

He said 484 were taken in the first session and 246 considered in the second session.

“Several of the motions considered by the House, were products of diligently conducted needs analysis to reflect the will of the people, exercise its oversight responsibilities as stipulated in Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution, and address front-burner issues in the nation.

98 of the resolutions have addressed various challenges in insecurity while others have addressed other socio-economic issues and performance issues by the executive,” he said.

He said the House received a total of 163 petitions all of which were referred to the Committee on Public Petitions for consideration.

On the Petroleum Industry Bill, he said the House has made significant progress in the consideration of the bill which passed second reading after a thorough debate in November 2020.

He said the House is set to receive the report of the ad-hoc committee on the PIB after which the bill will proceed to passage in line with the commitments of the House.

On Electoral reforms, he said substantial progress has also been made in the consideration of the much-anticipated Electoral Act (amendment) Bill which addresses reform issues like electronic voting and funding of political parties.

“The report of the relevant committee is currently before the House as the bill awaits passage,” he said.

Kalu pointed out the challenges of the House to include the the passing of their colleagues, Rep. Fagen Gawo, Rep. Jafaru Iliyasu Auna, Rep. Ossy Prestige, Rep. Suleiman Aliyu, and Rep. Haruna Maitala of blessed memory.

He said the precautions put in place due to the covid-19 pandemic slowed the activities of the House and its committees as it became necessary to reduce the number of plenary sessions per week as well as other legislative activities requiring prolonged physical interactions.

“We also acknowledge the challenge of slow implementation of House resolutions by the executive and expect that the executive will do better in honouring the resolutions of the House as they reflect the voice of Nigerians,” Kalu said.

He said in the third legislative session commencing from June 2021 and ending in June 2022, the House will consolidate on the gains of the previous session and intensify its activities.

“Guided by proper checks and balances, the House will support the government to stabilize the economy and arrest insecurity.

“It is expected that as Nigeria and the rest of the world emerge from the socio-economic effects of Covid-19, thanks to the vaccine, legislative activities will start to the peak without the constraints of covid-19 protocols and social distancing. Pending legislations like the PIB and Electoral Act (amendment) Bill will receive speedy consideration and passage, and the House will continue to legislate for the good of the nation.”