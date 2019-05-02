Govs promote insecurity to inflate Security Vote – Magu alleges

Share This





















…says terrorism, militancy, banditry fall-outs of corruption

By Lawrence Olaoye

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has alleged that some governors ‘now covertly promote insecurity as justification to inflate their security votes.’

Magu said though he was not interested in debates on the constitutionality of security votes, governors must be conscious of transparency in the expenditure of public funds.

The anti-corruption czar made this disclisure Tuesday evening while presenting a paper tagged “Imperative of Fighting Corruption/Terrorism Financing in Nigeria” at the induction of new and returning governors at the State House Abuja.

He said, “we have also seen evidence of theft of public resources by some state governors – cashing on the insecurity in their states.”

According to him “insecurity has also offered the required oxygen for corruption to thrive as evident in the $2.1bn arm procurement scandal involving top military commanders both serving and retired.”

He said that corruption can also not be divorced from the festering insurgency in the Northeast.

He continued “Mass poverty in the region due in part to corruption by the ruling elite, is largely to blame for the ease with which the Islamists are able to recruit fighters to sustain their aggression against theNigerian state.”

Magu further pointed out that the militancy in the Niger Delta and insurgency in the Northeast are by-products of corruption.

“As an investigator, I am shocked by the quantum of resources stolen from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by those who run the intervention agency. It is so bad that even a mere personal assistant to a former Managinv Director was charged for stealing over N3 billion,” the EFCC Chairman alleged.

Magu tasked in-coming and returning governors on the need to shun corruption.

According to him, “whether we like it or not, corruption and terrorism have become the twin evils, undermining our collective efforts to make Nigeria a truly great country.”

He further stated that Nigeria’s failure to take full advantage of its natural resources could also be attributed to corruption as public office holders are in the habit of constantly pillaging public resources.

He observed that the country’s loss to corruption in the last decade runs into trillions of Naira, noting that a review of the recoveries between 2017 and now, shows that in 2017, the EFCC recovered N473.065billion, $98million, €7million and £294,000, while N236.16billion was recovered in 2018, which give just an insight into what had been stolen so far.

The EFCC boss explained that the nexus between corruption and terrorism is that corruption promotes insecurity.