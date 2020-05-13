Govs hold teleconference on coronavirus today

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Governors of the 36 states of the federation, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF will today (Wednesday) hold their 8th teleconference meeting since the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic.

The teleconference, according to a statement yesterday by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the NGF, MrAbdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, is to review the situation in the various states in the country and find paths for a quick way out of the effects of the pandemic for the country.

The meeting is billed to start by 2pm.

An invitation from the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum MrAsishanaBayoOkauru to the governors listed the issues to be discussed at the meeting to include an update from the Presidential Task Force on Covid19, and a new initiative code-named CACOVID – Volunteer Health Workers Support Scheme to States, which includes a consideration for a CACOVID – Healthcare Training Proposal among others.

The state governors, the statement added, will also take a peep into the CACOVID Distribution of palliatives and also receive a feedback from States .

The meeting is also expected to get an update on the lockdown and see whether or not the palliatives have made any impact on the citizenry.

The governors will equally discuss the NCDC Bill, 2020 among others as well as take a critical look at the nation’s economic sustainability plan, post Covid19.

The NNPC GMD, MrMeleKyari is expected to join the meeting to discuss the Intervention and Coordination efforts of the NNPC since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...