Governors to meet Buhari over worsening security situation

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Governors of the 36 States in the country said Monday that they are appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in-spite of all the efforts of government to end it.

The Governors, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, said this in a statement in which they expressed

solidarity with Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zullum and and the people of the state over the recent attack on him (Zulum) and his entourage by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

The Governors, in a statement signed by their Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said, “We are appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in-spite of all the efforts of government to end it”

Towards this end, the NGF’s Sub-Committee on Security has scheduled a meeting for today, after which they will soon dialogue with the President and the nation’s Security Chiefs to discuss “this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation”.

The NGF described the attack on Zulum as “unwarranted”, calling it as “ one attack too many”.

The attack, the Governors maintained, “epitomizes our collective vulnerability” and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.

The statement by the Chairman of NGF, Dr Fayemi reads, “On behalf of the 36 State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the NGF, I write to express our solidarity with you and the people of Borno State, following the attack last Wednesday, by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

“This is one unwarranted attack too many. It epitomizes our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.

“Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and a Police Officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.

“Mr. Governor, Forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.

“On our part, the NEC Sub-Committee on Security will be meeting tomorrow and rising from the resolutions thereof soon dialogue with Mr. President and the nation’s Security Chiefs to discuss this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation.

“On a final note, Mr. Governor, we thank God for always being merciful”, it said.

