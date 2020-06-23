Governors hold eleventh teleconference meeting tomorrow

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Governors of the 36 States of the Federation, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, will tomorrow hold their eleventh teleconference meeting to discuss issues of national importance.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 pm.

An invitation issued by the Director General of the Forum, Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru yesterday, indicated that several crucial national questions would be addressed by the governors, prominent among which revolve around health, the economy and infrastructure.

A press statement by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the NGF,

Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo in Abuja yesterday, said, “After brokering the suspension of industrial action by the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) the governors are expected to review the doctor’ grievances in order to tackle the problem towards ensuring that the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, return to work and provide their services in a convivial working atmosphere.

“Also expected to feature in the NGF meeting is a presentation on the update of the Covid19 strategic plan by the Health Minister, Dr Osagie Ohanire. Another update on the NGF’s committee of governors mandated by the Forum to interface with the Presidential Task Force on the Covid19 pandemic headed by Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State will also be brought before the Forum, for review.

“ Recall that governors have been in the forefront of the struggle to get Nigeria off the global polio map which finally materialised a couple of weeks ago, the report of which will be placed before them at the meeting, to accord them the chance to adopt new strategies of maintaining the polio-free status of the country.

“On the economy, Governors will be looking at the FAAC deductions and refunds, the ongoing restructuring of state loans and the hanging infrastructure refunds to five states, namely Rivers State, Bayelsa State, Cross River State, Ondo and Osun States.

“The National Economic Council (NEC) agenda will also be brought for consideration along with Governor Nasiru el-Rufai’s committee’s report to the NEC which the governors will ratify before it is presented at NEC.

