Governors hold 31st virtual meeting Wednesday to discuss JUSUN, PASAN issues, others

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

As the 31st virtual meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, holds tomorrow, the return to work by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) which begins today, Tuesday, after the democracy day holiday, will top it’d agenda.

This was confirmed yesterday in a statement by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo in Abuja.

The statement also said that efforts are already under way in all states of the federation, to either constitute the States Accounts Allocation Committees (SAAC) or to inaugurate them, preparatory to the granting of full autonomy to the two arms of government, namely, the legislature and the judiciary at the subnational level.

It recalled that JUSUN and PASAN have been on a nationwide strike for more than two months, while governors of the 36 states worked day-and-night to establish modalities for their autonomy in conformity with the constitutional provisions that stipulated thus.

The Governors’ meeting, the statement said, will be briefed before deliberating on the Memorandum of Action (MoA) of this main item on the agenda.

According to the invitation to all the 36 Governors as issued by the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru, the governors will be updated on the activities of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, a regular feature of the governors’ meetings, by the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who heads the governors’ interface with the PTF.

The meeting will also review the agenda of the NEC which takes place a day after.

Other items on the agenda, the statement revealed, include the regular update on the States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability for results SFTAS to provide states’ status on their DLI’s and upcoming deadlines.

The meeting, it added, will also receive two presentations: Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprises, will make a presentation regarding Unlocking Liquidity through Sale/Optimization of State-owned Redundant/Sub-Optimal Assets while Policy Development Facility (PDF) Bridge Programme will discuss Diversification and Non-oil Export Opportunities for States Post-Covid-19.

The meeting will commence at 2pm but governors are expected to start logging in from 1pm.