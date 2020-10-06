Governors hail IGP’s decision to ban FSARS operations

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has hailed the decision by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed. Adamu to ban with immediate effect the operations of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and a range of other Tactical Squads of the Force.

The NGF, which is an umbrella body for the Governors of the 36 States of the Federation, said that it is in complete agreement with the directive of the IGP that no personnel of the Force is authorized to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti” forthwith.

The Forum, in a statement yesterday by its Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, expressed the view that the decision of the IGP will significantly reduce the various infractions of the Force that the ordinary Nigerian people have been complaining about and bring an end to the menace of SARS brutality on the people they are meant to protect.

The decision, the NGF pointed out, could not have come at a better time when majority of Nigerians are unhappy with this cohort of police officers who have routinely engaged in unlawful killings and torture, thereby giving the Force a bad name

The statement by the NGF reads, “The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) received with great relief and satisfaction the decision by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), M.A. Adamu, to ban with immediate effect the operations of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and a range of other Tactical Squads of the Force.

“We also completely agree with the directive of the IGP that “no personnel of the Force is authorized to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti” forthwith.

“This, in our view, will significantly reduce the various infractions of the Force that the ordinary Nigerian people have been complaining about and bring an end to the menace of SARS brutality on the people they are meant to protect.

“The IGP’s instructions could not have come at a better time when majority of Nigerians are unhappy with this cohort of police officers who have routinely engaged in unlawful killings and torture, thereby giving the Force a bad name.

“It is helpful to recall that SARS has been cautioned in the same manner before only for it to go back to its old ways.

“Our young people should not be criminalized simply on account of how they look or their mode of dressing or the cars they drive, the type of phone they carry, etc. This is an assault on their fundamental human rights.

“We think this is a timely clinical response by the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force and must specially commend IGP Adamu for his promptness and boldness. However, it is our hope that the announcement this time will promptly be followed by action and that there will be no reversal to the unorthodox enforcement practices being complained against.

“Finally, we call for appropriate sanctions against law enforcement officers that have been lawless and irresponsible in the exercise of their duties against ordinary Nigerians”, it said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...