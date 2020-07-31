Governor Sule Charges Muslims on selfless living

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Engr. Abdullahi Sule has called on Muslims Ummah to live a life of selflessness, brotherhood, sacrifice and adherence to Allah’s commands as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

The governor who made the call Thursday in his Sallah message to Muslims in Nasarawa on behalf of the Government and the good people of the state as according to him “we are all aware that the feast of Eid-el-Kabir is a test of faith in commemoration of the sublime submission by Prophet Ibrahim (May Peace Be Upon Him) to the call for sacrifice. This, indeed, symbolizes a call to all Muslims to live a life of selflessness, brotherhood, sacrifice and adherence to Allah’s commands”.

According to him “My brothers and sisters, I wish to remind us that occasion such as this calls for the Ummah to reflect on their relationship with God and fellow human beings as a yardstick for righteous living, love and peaceful co-existence in the society. It is in view of this that I urged you to continue to preach peace, show love, understanding, tolerance and good neighbourliness amongst ourselves and humanity at large. I, therefore, call on you to pray for our Brothers and Sisters who are resident in Saudi Arabia and have the opportunity of performing this year’s Holy Pilgrimage”.

He continued “I want to use this opportunity to remind the MuslimsUmmah of the challenging times we find ourselves today as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world. As a Government, we prioritize the lives of our people and would spare no effort in protecting same during this trying times. As Muslim Ummah celebrate this Eid-el-Kabir, let me once again stress the need to adhere to all preventive measures particularly, maintenance of social distancing, wearing of face mask, regular hand sanitizing, among others as part of preventive measures to control and contain the spread of Coronavirus for the wellbeing of the society. I call on the clerics to ensure that worshippers comply with the health guidelines issued for the benefit of our people”.

Governor Sule added that on the occasion this Sallah celebration, “I beseech you all to re-affirm your obedience to Allah’s injunctions as contained in the noble Qur’an and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SallallahuAlaihiWasallam). It is also an obligation on us to pray for our leaders at all levels to govern with the fear of God and the virtues of justice, humility and service for the good of humanity”.

He however calledon the people of Nasarawa State to continue to accommodate each other’s beliefs and values in order to sustain peace, harmony, socio-cultural and economic prosperity as well as assured brothers from the other regions of the country that Nasarawa State is a cosmopolitan society that accommodates everybody irrespective of tribe, region or religion.

