Governor Ortom calls for strengthening of military operation in Benue

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Worried by the high influx of herdsmen into the state, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has called for strengthening of the capacity of Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS.

Governor Ortom who made the call yesterday while speaking with newsmen at Government House,.Makurdi, raised the alarm that the State has come under siege and attack again, adding ‘we are helpless’ .

He lauded the effort of OPWS in curtailing the security posed by Fulani herdsmen invasion, averring that the troops have been overstretched.

“OPWS are still in town and they have been doing their best but they are overstretched. They have been overwhelmed. They need more personnel and equipment because of the superior power force of the herdsmen. The advantage OPWS have is that they have capacity on land, air and sea.

“Our intention is to see all the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs go back home but we are faced with security challenges. Uptil today, there are attacks in different communities in the State.

“But our law is still in place and nobody will stop us from implementing it. Any herdsmen who violate the law will be apprehended. Already more than 400 have been arrested with 100 facing prosecution”,Ortom said.