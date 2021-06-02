National News

Governor Bala advocates for Katagum State

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
APC splits in Kano as ‘APC Akida’ faction emerges
Next Article
Lawan, Akume urge communities to monitor constituency projects
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
FG in aggressive drive to showcase Buhari’s achievements https://t.co/AlXAi8IfiV
43 mins ago
Buhari warns plotters of Nigeria’s downfall https://t.co/33xdW4W7xV
49 mins ago
Constitution Review: South West wants establishment of Supreme Court in six geo-political zones https://t.co/hx7h2uvZnl
50 mins ago
Lawan, Akume urge communities to monitor constituency projects https://t.co/OVpGyfuKNc
1 hour ago
Governor Bala advocates for Katagum State https://t.co/PJgUGWMmbY
1 hour ago
We Are Social Too